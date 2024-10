Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday declared a public holiday on 'Navami' on October 11, a senior official said here.

"In view of the demand of various organisations and the festival of 'Navami' falling tomorrow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to declare October 11 a public holiday, excluding essential services," said Director Information Shishir.

'Navami' is the last day of Navratri on which people end their fast with "kanya bhoj", puja and havan.