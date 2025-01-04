UP government launches initiative to curb stubble burning, promotes sustainable farming

Lucknow, Jan 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government has launched a unique initiative, "Parali Ke Badle Govansh Khaad" (cow manure in exchange for stubble) aimed at curbing stubble burning and promoting sustainable farming practices, officials said on Saturday.

The initiative, launched on October 28, 2024, seeks to address environmental pollution caused by stubble burning while benefiting farmers through the distribution of cow manure for organic farming, a statement said.

Under the campaign 2,90,208.16 quintals of straw were collected across the state and 1,55, 280.25 quintals of cow manure were distributed to farmers. The manure is being used to enhance soil fertility and encourage sustainable agricultural practices, it said.

Several districts including Varanasi, Banda, Budaun, Jalaun, Bareilly, Amethi, Siddharthnagar, and Bahraich performed notably well during the campaign with large-scale collection of straw and distribution of manure, the statement added.

The campaign not only reduces environmental hazards but also lowers production costs for farmers contributing to long-term agricultural welfare and conservation efforts, the statement said.

It also emphasizes the protection of destitute cows by facilitating the distribution of manure collected from cow shelters to farmers. This effort showcases the proactive and efficient functioning of the Animal Husbandry Department, the statement added.

The 'Parali ke Badle Govansh Khaad' campaign stands as a crucial step for the welfare of farmers, environmental sustainability, and society at large, the government said.

It effectively curbs stubble burning and motivates farmers towards organic farming, this initiative marks a significant stride towards a greener revolution in the state, the statement added. PTI NAV OZ OZ