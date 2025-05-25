UP government to invest Rs 6,124 crore on building ring roads, bypasses

Lucknow, May 25 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is set to invest Rs 6,124 crore in the construction of ring roads, bypasses, and flyovers across the state, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a blueprint that outlines road connectivity expansion for the financial year 2025-26 with 62 projects in all.

According to the PWD, priority will be given to high density regions and those with heavy vehicular movement.

The initiative not only aims to boost connectivity but also improve traffic management.

Under the initiative, various types of industrial parks are being developed across the state, with such factors as freight movement and road connectivity in consideration.

PWD said that in the current financial year it will build 62 bypasses and ring roads with priority in areas having a population of over one lakh.

Municipalities and councils connected already with national highways will not be included in this plan.

In those areas, the construction of bypasses and ring roads will be carried out by the National Highways Authority of India, the statement said.