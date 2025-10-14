UP government to ply additional buses during Diwali, Chhath

Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced running additional buses to cope with passenger rush during the upcoming festivals of Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said additional buses will operate on key routes from Delhi to eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Kanpur.

The number of buses will also be increased for routes connecting Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh, and Etawah.

The state government has declared an “incentive period” from October 18 to 30, during which officials have been directed to maximise bus operations for passenger convenience, an official statement issued here said.

Singh emphasised that ensuring a hassle-free homeward journey for millions from eastern UP during Chhath is a top priority for the government.

He instructed officials to ensure that all state-run buses remain 100 per cent on-road during the incentive period and stressed that unfit vehicles must not be operated under any circumstances.

Orders have been issued to ensure the availability of spare parts and essential equipment, as well as the cleanliness of bus stations, drinking water, seating arrangements, digital time schedules, and passenger assistance centres, he said.

The government has announced financial incentives for drivers, conductors, and staff working during the festival period.

Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), Prabhu Narayan Singh, said drivers or conductors completing 12 days of duty with an average of 300 km per day will receive Rs 4,800 at a rate of Rs 400 per day.

Those completing 13 consecutive days while meeting standards will earn Rs 5,850 at Rs 450 per day. Contractual staff exceeding the kilometre target will receive an additional Rs 0.55 per km. Workshop staff will get Rs 2,500 for 13 days of duty and Rs 2,100 for 12 days.

Regional managers, service managers, and assistant regional managers will also receive extra incentives for outstanding performance.