UP government to relocate families affected by Banke Bihari corridor project

Mathura (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rehabilitate families affected by the upcoming Banke Bihari Corridor project in Vrindavan to the Rukmini Vihar and Sunrakh Bangar areas of the Mathura-Vrindavan region, the district administration here said.

The corridor, which is planned to be constructed on 5.5 acres of land surrounding the iconic Thakur Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, will impact several families, including sevayats (temple caretakers), shopkeepers, and local residents, it said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority (MVDA) has selected land in Rukmini Vihar and Sunrakh Bangar to rehabilitate 275 affected families. Flats will be provided to them as per their needs.

The list includes around 200 shopkeepers whose establishments fall within the project area.

"All affected shopkeepers will be allotted new commercial spaces within the corridor complex," the DM stated.

Home owners will be given the option to choose between Rukmini Vihar and Sunrakh Bangar. In addition to relocation, compensation for both land and buildings will be provided to all affected individuals.

Providing details of the proposed residential plan, MVDA Vice Chairman Shyam Bahadur Singh said four large plots have been earmarked for the Rukmini Vihar housing scheme. Between 325 and 350 one and two-bedroom flats will be constructed initially.

"If needed, additional land in the vicinity will be identified to increase the number of flats," he added.

Singh further mentioned that a large-scale survey is underway and that most 'sevayat' families, traders, and social organisations have expressed support for the corridor project.

Efforts are also being made to gain the consent of remaining stakeholders through dialogue and outreach, he added. PTI COR KIS DV DV