UP government to run 'No Helmet No Fuel' campaign from September 1-30

Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will launch a special road safety campaign from September 1 to promote lawful and safe riding habits, it said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Under the month-long 'No Helmet No Fuel' campaign, fuel will be dispensed only to those riders who are wearing helmets.

The statewide campaign will be run under the aegis of district magistrates in coordination with the district road safety committees. The campaign will be enforced jointly by the transport, police, revenue and district administration departments, the statement said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged people to follow the message, and emphasised that the campaign is not intended as a punishment, but as a step to promote lawful and safe riding habits, the statement added.

Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner Brijesh Narayan Singh said that the campaign is being launched wholly in public interest and will help two-wheeler riders quickly adopt the habit of wearing helmets.

Singh requested cooperation from oil marketing companies and petrol pump operators.

He said the Food and Civil Supplies Department will ensure coordination and monitoring at fuel stations, while the Information and Public Relations Department will lead publicity efforts to boost awareness. The Petrol Pump Dealers' Association has also assured full support for the initiative, he added.

"No Helmet, No Fuel is a commitment to safety," Singh said.