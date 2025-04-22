Yogi government transfers 33 IAS officers, Director Information Shishir Singh removed

Lucknow: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred 33 IAS officers, including district magistrates of 11 districts and three IPS officers, officials said here on Tuesday.

Among those transferred included Director Information Shishir Singh, who has been made special secretary MSME, export promotion and CEO, Khadi board, while Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma has been appointed as the new secretary to the chief minister, they said.

DM Bhadohi, Vishal Singh will be the new Director, Information and Culture, while District Magistrate, Varanasi, S Rajlingam has been made Divisional Commissioner Varanasi.

Besides, them district magistrates of Hapur, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ambedkarnagar, Ghazipur, Jhansi, Mahoba, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Bhadohi have also been reshuffled.

Among the IPS, DK Thakur has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG), Special Security Force (SSF), Lucknow while Bhanu Bhaskar has been made ADG, Meerut Zone and Dr. Sanjeev Gupta has been posted as ADG, Prayagraj Zone.

Besides, them 24 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have also been transferred.