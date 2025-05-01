UP Governor Anandiben Patel credits PM Modi for bringing her into public life

Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday said that joining politics was the "turning point" in her life, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing her into public life.

Speaking at the launch of her biography ‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain’ by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here, the governor shared detailed insight into her social and political journey.

Authored by Vinod Joshi, Ashok Desai, and Pankaj Sahni, the book chronicles various aspects of Patel's family and her social and political life.

The event was also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“This book is an account of the challenges I faced, my hard work and inner strength. It is a journey of my emotions, struggles and experiences,” Patel said.

“Through this book, I have tried to share those struggles which might inspire hope in someone else’s life, support a tired traveller, or instill confidence in a young person that no goal is impossible if your willpower is strong,” she said.

Recalling her entry into politics, the governor said, “It was a time when Gujarat was facing three consecutive years of drought. Under Narendra Modi ji’s guidance, the Nyay Yatra was organised. I participated in it even though I wasn’t part of the party (BJP) at the time. Narendra Bhai suggested that I join the BJP.” She admitted to hesitating at first due to family responsibilities, including running a school and caring for her mother-in-law battling cancer.

“But soon after, I was announced as the president of the BJP’s women’s wing in the district. I put my heart into building the women’s organisation across Gujarat, which is still active today,” Patel said.

Sharing her experiences as Gujarat BJP Mahila Morcha president, minister, and later the first woman chief minister of the state, she said, “This book is a documentation of my past, but its purpose is to inspire the future. If my life journey can instill confidence in even one person, I will consider this effort meaningful.” Patel said the book is priced at Rs 500 and emphasized that it will not be given away for free.

“The proceeds from the sales will be used to educate children in the places I have worked,” she said.

The governor said she chose May 1 for the book launch as it marks both Gujarat Foundation Day and International Workers’ Day.

Saying that the Raj Bhavan is not just an administrative unit, but also a hub of inspiration for society, Patel asserted that she has worked to transform it into an educational centre.

“Thousands of students visit and learn here. We have created a computer lab, organized educational tours, self-defense training for girls, health check-ups, traditional games, and more – all with the aim of social upliftment. I hope we can take this forward with your support,” she said.

Chief Minister Adityanath congratulated the governor on the book’s release and said, “Challenges often come before us. Without challenges, life loses meaning.” “Escaping challenges leads to decline, but those who confront and overcome them become an inspiration for others,” he said, calling the biography released by the vice president “a new source of motivation for society”.

He lauded Patel’s journey “from bottom to the top”, highlighting her achievements as a principal, legislator, minister, Gujarat’s CM, and now the governor of UP.

Commenting on the importance of free expression, the chief minister said, without naming anyone, “Freedom of expression is a hallmark of democracy. Democracy does not falter only when this freedom is attacked – it also suffers when people are not willing to listen.” PTI SLM ABN ABN KVK KVK