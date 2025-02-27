UP Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurates freedom struggle gallery at Lucknow GPO

Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday inaugurated a gallery honouring freedom fighters at Lucknow’s General Post Office (GPO). Patel stressed that everyone must share the responsibility to preserve our history, particularly when it comes to the freedom struggle. "It is our collective responsibility to safeguard our history, especially when it's intertwined with the freedom struggle of our country," she said while opening the ‘Swatantrata Sangram Vithika’ at the Philatelic Museum, located inside the GPO. She also unveiled a mural depicting the historic Kakori train robbery, which took place near Lucknow during the independence movement, and praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle and the Postal Department for presenting the heritage in this manner, according to an official statement.

The event marked the transformation of the GPO's Delivery Hall, where the trial of the revolutionaries involved in the Kakori train robbery took place nearly a century ago.

The gallery exhibits postage stamps honouring the incident and the freedom fighters, while the mural depicts scenes from the event.