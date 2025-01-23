UP Governor Anandiben Patel pays tributes to Bose on birth anniversary

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday paid her tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and spoke about the ills of dowry system.

She was speaking at the Parmarth Niketan camp in Maha Kumbh, where she also listened to the Shri Ramcharit Manas Katha delivered by Sant Morari Bapu.

According to a statement, Patel lauded Bose's valour during the freedom struggle. She also emphasised the importance of vaccination for cervical cancer in girls and appealed to the public to prioritise their health and education.

The governor called for raising awareness against the dowry system and its harmful effects on society. PTI ABN ABN VN VN