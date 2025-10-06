UP Governor Anandiben Patel urges students, teachers to focus on research, character development

Lucknow, Oct 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday presided over the 29th convocation of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur and urged students and faculty members to combine knowledge with character building and rigorous research.

Patel emphasised active classroom engagement under teacher guidance, citing the university's mandatory 75 per cent attendance policy, a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

"She urged teachers not to limit themselves to imparting knowledge but also to guide students in character building. The governor also emphasised the importance of conducting deep and serious research in universities, noting that only research can produce results beneficial to society and the nation. For this, both teachers and students need passion and dedication," the governor said.

Citing examples from the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) studies in Gujarat and ancient Ayurvedic research, Patel highlighted the need for practical application of knowledge for public welfare.

She stressed inter-university collaboration to promote innovation and underlined the importance of institutional rankings and placements in attracting students.

Patel presented 80 gold medals to 79 top-performing graduate and postgraduate students at the convocation. Degrees were awarded to 445 PhD scholars and D.Lit honorary degrees were presented to two scholars, the release said.

The ceremony also saw the conferment of a D.Sc honorary degree on Sunil Datt, the event's chief guest, it said.

Patel also distributed 500 Anganwadi kits to strengthen early childhood centres, with 200 kits for Jaunpur and 300 for Ghazipur, according to the release.