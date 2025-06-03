UP Governor Anandiben Patel urges targeted welfare efforts in Tharu tribal

Lucknow, Jun 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday directed officials to organise special camps in Tharu tribal regions to ensure effective outreach of government welfare schemes.

She emphasised focused efforts for the holistic development of women and children, and called for expanding healthcare services in these areas during her visit to Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Presiding over a review meeting with district officials at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve auditorium, the Governor instructed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to collect maternity-related data from private hospitals, according to an official statement.

The CMO informed her that delivery points in the district are being increased and that six sub-centres are currently operational in the Tharu region. Additionally, 168 gram panchayats in the district have so far been declared tuberculosis-free.

The governor also directed that essential homeopathic medicines be made available at Anganwadi centres and that Anganwadi workers be trained in their usage. She called for child-friendly improvements at Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs), such as the provision of TVs, toys, and seating arrangements for children.

Reviewing malnutrition efforts, Governor Patel instructed officials to conduct home visits to monitor the progress of the 1,300 severely malnourished (SAM category) children who were rehabilitated last year.

She also ordered that Anganwadi centres currently operating from rented spaces in urban areas be shifted to available classrooms in government schools.

The governor further directed mandatory enrolment of all registered six-year-old children into council-run schools.

In the education sector, the governor reviewed the functioning of 31 PM SHRI schools in the district and sought updates on student enrolment. Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhishek Kumar informed her that under the Amrit Sarovar scheme, work has been completed on 355 out of 416 ponds, with the remaining 61 under progress.

The district's progress in organic farming and millet cultivation was also shared.

The CDO presented a district initiative titled 'Mission Maidan', which the Governor appreciated and instructed to be linked with health and library facilities.

Deputy Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, T Ranga Raju, gave a presentation on the forest department's activities, while the CDO also briefed the governor on the "Har Gaon, Talab" scheme.