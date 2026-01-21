UP Governor Anandiben Patel's daughter named president of key Leuva Patidar outfit

Rajkot, Jan 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel's daughter Anar was on Wednesday appointed president of a leading organisation of the Leuva Patidar community in the state.

After being appointed president of the 'Shree Khodaldham Sangathan', Anar Patel urged Patidars to remain united to strengthen the community.

The announcement of Anar Patel's appointment was made by Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) chairman Naresh Patel at the 'Shree Khodaldham Sangathan Convener Meet 2026' held at trust's headquarters at Kagvad village, some 60 kilometres from Rajkot city in Gujarat.

The trust manages the famous temple of Goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of the influential Leuva Patidar community, at Kagvad.

As per SKT's website, the trust as well as the grand temple at Kagvad was established in 2010 to strengthen the organization (Khodaldham) of the Leuva Patidars (also known as Patels) and bring unity in society.

"I hereby announce that Anar Patel has been appointed president of the Shree Khodaldham Sangathan," Naresh Patel said in his address at the meeting.

Anar Patel, who usually remains away from limelight as well as politics, thanked Naresh Patel for the new role and promised to fulfil her responsibility with dedication.

"I am fully aware that the responsibility bestowed upon me is huge and it will demand hard work. I urge everyone (Patidars) to remain united to strengthen our community. It was Naresh Patel who played a crucial role in uniting Patidars through this trust (SKT). We should always remember that we are not bigger than our community," she emphasised.

Leuva and Kadva are the most dominant sub-castes of Patidars, a powerful community in Gujarat.

Anandiben Patel served as Gujarat CM from May 2014 to August 2016.