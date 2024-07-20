UP Governor Anandiben rebukes officials for inadequate preparations during tree plantation drive

Sitapur (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday publicly rebuked officials for inadequate arrangements during a tree plantation programme here.

"We should be careful about how trees are planted... It is my nature to reprimand those who do not work properly. It is our responsibility. The pits dug were not deep enough to handle big plants... Who will take care of it, we have to do it," a miffed Patel said addressing officials and other participants at the event.

The governor told officials that she had given clear notes on how to plant trees properly. She criticised administrative and forest department officials, saying that it was their responsibility to ensure the event was conducted properly.

"I will not forgive you... It will come in the press tomorrow but it is important to say this," she said.

Without taking any names, she said the ministers concerned should also have checked that proper arrangements should have been made for tree plantation.

Rakesh Rathore Guru, Minister of State for Urban Development, and Suresh Rahi, Minister of State, Prisons, are from the district and were not present at the event.

The governor said members from many organisations were present for the drive at Army Land in the Khairabad area and it was important to effectively use the occasion.

She also criticised the participants and teachers, saying they were more interested in taking selfies than understanding their responsibilities.

"Have I come here for photographs? I came to Sitapur after travelling for one and a half hours. Had I known (about the arrangements), I would have never come here," she said.

"The officers and leaders have shown great negligence in this programme," she said at the event. PTI COR CDN RT