UP governor asks students to refuse dowry, plant sapling in tribute to mother

Agra, Oct 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday urged the students to not seek dowry when they grow up and send a "good message" to the society.

Patel was speaking at a convocation event at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, where she also asked the top medallist to plant a sapling in a tribute to her mother.

Dr Arpita Chaurasia from Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital won seven gold and one silver medal.

The governor in all gave 117 medals and 55 degrees to the PhD students.

"Accord your mother with this medal and pay respect to her for her contribution in shaping you. Also plant a sapling on the name of your mother, wherever you find a suitable place. It will be an honour to 'Dharti maa', as every country is facing change in climatic condition," she said at the 90th convocation ceremony of the varsity.

She also advised youths not to take dowry, saying, "Say to your parents that I do not want dowry, I only want a good girl." The former Gujarat chief minister said the message must be a part of the education system.

She also claimed that the incidents of rapes and property were rising.

According to National Educational Technology Forum Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, who also spoke at the event, of the 117 medals presented, 99 of them were won by women.

Talking about Artificial Intelligence, he said, "It will not replace the human brain, as teachers knowledge is the best knowledge for the students." UP Minister of Higher Education Yogendra Upadhyay said, "Students those who got medals on the occasion of the convocation, should try to become a role model for the society." Varsity Vice Chancellor Prof Ashu Rani said a total 60,212 degrees were awarded to the students for the 2013-2024 academic year. PTI COR VN VN