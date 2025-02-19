UP governor attends first foundation day of Kalki Dham in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel attended the first foundation day of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district on Wednesday.

Last year on February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing a gathering, the governor said that Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam shared the history of Kalki Dham with her, telling her that the temple's construction was cleared after "18 years of waiting and hardships".

"Many people must have criticised him during this journey, just as the prime minister faces criticism for his efforts," she said, adding that one receives blessings only after the work is completed.

Patel said donations were important for driving societal change as she highlighted that the Ram temple in Ayodhya was built using public contributions. "The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, built with the donations of common people, will be remembered for generations." Kalki Dham, too, will not just be a temple, it will become a "centre of consciousness", she said.

Recalling her work in the field of education in Gujarat, Patel said, there she saw "immense community participation in building schools, hospitals, and supporting poor children's education." Patel shared her personal contribution to Kalki Dham. "The power of donations is immense. I practice what I preach, and today, I have donated Rs 5,00,111 for Kalki Dham. Donations bring real transformation," the governor added.

The governor also praised the work done by the state government under CM Adityanath, specifically applauding the feat of "freeing 500 children" in Lucknow from begging and sending them to school.

Patel also said while the Constitution always existed, women did not always receive its benefit.

"But today, women are breaking barriers and moving forward in education and even in fields like IT and the Army," she said. "All of this is happening thanks to the leadership of our prime minister."