'UP Governor calls for 'zero tolerance' approach towards crimes against women'

Maharajganj, Mar 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday called for the strict enforcement of laws to prevent crimes against women, urging authorities to adopt a "zero tolerance" approach.

She emphasized that law enforcement must remain vigilant and that public awareness campaigns should be conducted at the village level to curb issues like child marriage and drug abuse.

"We must make people aware and take initiatives at the grassroots level. If needed, we should conduct awareness marches in villages. Police officials must remain active and ensure crimes against women are stopped with a policy of zero tolerance," Patel said while speaking at a gathering at the Collectorate Complex.

The Governor praised district officials for adopting 40 villages, aiming to transform them into model villages through the effective implementation of government schemes, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

She cited Maharajganj’s progress in uplifting the Mushar and Vantangia communities, stating, “It is commendable that officials have taken up the responsibility of these villages. The district administration must now ensure 100 percent saturation of welfare schemes so that no one is left behind." Patel distributed benefits under various welfare schemes, including preschool education kits for Anganwadi centres, appointment letters for newly selected Anganwadi workers, Ayushman cards, and nutritional kits for tuberculosis patients.

Highlighting the crucial role of Anganwadi centers, Patel remarked, “Anganwadi workers are like Mother Yashoda for the children. They don't just teach but also take care of the children's health and nutrition. Their training in child psychology is essential for creating a nurturing learning environment.” She also lauded the recruitment of 210 new, highly educated Anganwadi workers, expressing confidence that their qualifications would enhance early childhood education.

Patel visited stalls set up by various government departments, including Women and Child Development, Rural Development, Agriculture, Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, and Livestock.

Stressing the need for efficient implementation of welfare schemes, she stated, "Every scheme must reach the last beneficiary. The impact of these programs depends on proper execution and continuous monitoring." Governor Patel later in the day visited Siddharthnagar, where she distributed Anganwadi resource kits to strengthen early childhood education centres.

Addressing the event, Patel emphasised the need to guide young talent toward India's development goals for 2047. "Every child must be connected to Anganwadi centers and schools to ensure quality education and overall development," Patel was quoted as saying by the Raj Bhavan in a statement.

The governor underscored the role of Anganwadi centers in education, nutrition, and holistic child development. She stressed improving worker training and promoting the effective use of preschool kits. Additionally, she highlighted the significance of a positive home environment in shaping children's futures.

Patel also distributed benefits under various government schemes, including Ayushman Bharat health cards, TB patient nutrition kits, and certificates for rural housing and land ownership. She lauded "Nikshay Mitras" for adopting TB patients and urged greater community participation in awareness programs.

District officials provided updates on local development, including health infrastructure upgrades, Anganwadi centre renovations under MGNREGA, and initiatives to boost local agriculture and fisheries. Efforts are also underway to promote tourism, with a light and sound show planned at Piprahwa Stupa and floating restaurant projects in Bansi, the statement said.

Patel also received a Buddha statue from District Panchayat President Sheetal Singh and a Kala Namak rice kit from the District Magistrate at the event, which was attended by local legislators, university officials and senior district officers.