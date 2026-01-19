UP Governor calls presiding officers 'custodians of democracy'

Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday described presiding officers of legislative bodies as "custodians of the soul of democracy", saying their impartiality, wisdom and sense of propriety enable legislatures to function as effective platforms for articulating public aspirations.

Inaugurating the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference at the state assembly here, Patel welcomed presiding officers of legislatures from across the country and public representatives.

In her address, the Governor said legislatures are a sacred forum for giving voice to the people's aspirations and that the relevance of a House is not determined by the number of debates, but by a welfare-oriented outlook and fact-based, solution-driven discussions.

"If dialogue transforms into solutions, parliamentary democracy becomes stronger and more credible," she said.

Patel termed disruptions in legislative proceedings a serious challenge, noting that they hinder discussion on issues of public importance and adversely affect people's faith in democracy.

She said differences of opinion are the strength of democracy and called for accepting dissent as its democratic beauty.

Expressing expectations from the conference, the Governor said it is a living symbol of the strength, dignity and continuity of India's parliamentary traditions.

She said the conference should serve as a strong platform for the exchange of experiences, preservation of best parliamentary practices and creation of innovations.

She also expressed confidence that the deliberations would help make the parliamentary system more robust, sensitive and effective, while strengthening national unity and providing a new direction to India's parliamentary democracy.

Addressing the conference, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said UP is the heartland of the country and has been a sacred land of history, civilisation, culture and spirituality. He said places such as Kashi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Naimisharanya, Chitrakoot and Sarnath have continuously guided India's cultural consciousness.

Referring to a message highlighting the state's glory, he said the slogan "If you haven't seen UP, you haven't seen India" aptly reflects Uttar Pradesh's historical, cultural and spiritual significance.

Harivansh said the conference is an effective platform for vibrant dialogue among presiding officers.

Though it is held annually, he said that under the encouragement and guidance of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, recent years have seen more opportunities for decision-making, dialogue and deliberations on parliamentary issues.

During the conference, a short film showcasing UP's social and cultural heritage and overall development was screened, and a book titled "Parliamentary Practice and Procedure of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly" was released.

State assembly Speaker Satish Mahana delivered the welcome address, while Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh proposed the vote of thanks.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey (Samajwadi Party), also addressed the gathering.

Presiding officers of various state legislatures, ministers, MPs, MLAs, secretaries-general of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, and senior officials were present on the occasion. PTI ABN HIG HIG