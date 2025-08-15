UP Governor, CM condole demise of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan

Lucknow, Aug 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan.

In her condolence message, Patel described Ganesan as a dedicated public servant, an enlightened politician and an able administrator who prioritised national interest and public service throughout his life.

She also said Ganesan's long political and social journey was a source of inspiration, recalling him as a symbol of simplicity, sensitivity and thoughtfulness whose life and work would continue to motivate future generations.

Patel prayed for peace of the departed soul and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family.

Ganesan died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima said. He was 80.

Terming Ganesan's demise "extremely saddening", Chief Minister Adityanath said in a post on X, "My condolences are with the grieving family members. I pray to Lord Ram to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti." A prominent BJP leader in Tamil Nadu with RSS roots, Ganesan served as the governor of Manipur, West Bengal and Nagaland between 2021 and 2025.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Assam and Sikkim counterparts Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prem Singh Tamang, respectively, condoled Ganesan's death along with a host of other leaders. PTI KIS ARI