UP governor, CM greet people on Eid Milad-un-Nabi; CM also extends Teachers' Day wishes

Lucknow, Sep 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended greetings to people on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, and emphasised the festival's message of peace and harmony.

In her message, Patel said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad strengthen the values of social harmony, unity and justice.

"He gave the message of peace, brotherhood and mutual respect to the entire humanity. His life and teachings inspire us to follow the path of truth, service and goodwill," she said.

Adityanath, in his message, expressed hope that the festival would serve as a fresh inspiration to promote harmony in the society.

"The birth anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad is celebrated as this festival. I hope it will inspire people to strengthen peace and harmony," he said in a statement.

Separately, Adityanath also extended his wishes to teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day, observed annually on the birth anniversary of former president and Bharat Ratna recipient Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on September 5.

"Dr Radhakrishnan's contributions to education and philosophy continue to guide us. As an ideal teacher, he remains a source of inspiration," the chief minister said.

He lauded teachers for their pivotal role in guiding the younger generation and shaping the country's future. "Teachers strengthen the foundation of the nation, while paving the way for positive change in society," Adityanath said, urging educators to remain committed to improving the quality of education and their role in nation-building. PTI KIS RC