UP Governor distributes pre-school, health kits in Kushinagar

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday distributed pre-school and health kits in the Kushinagar district, officials said here.

The programme was held at the Kushinagar Collectorate premises, aiming to strengthen Anganwadi centres and promote early childhood education. Two-hundred-fifty Anganwadi centres in the district will receive these kits in the days to come.

Inspecting various stalls at the event, Patel emphasised self-reliance and skill development.

"Children must be nurtured from an early age to become mentally, physically and intellectually strong. Just as we prepare the land before sowing seeds, we must prepare children with the right education and values," she said.

Children from Anganwadi centres showcased cultural performances, including cleanliness-themed songs and plays.

Impressed by their efforts, Patel remarked, "Cleanliness should be ingrained in every child. The message of hygiene they conveyed today must reach every household." Essay winners of the National Women's Day, Jhanvi and Shreya Dwivedi, spoke about the role of women in a developed India.

Patel underscored gender equality and said, "Whether a son or daughter, every child deserves equal education and opportunities. Women's empowerment is key to a developed India." She also distributed benefits, including residential lease certificates to Musahar community members, 'One district, one product' (ODOP) toolkits and Ayushman Bharat cards.

Stressing the importance of healthcare, she said, "Every girl aged nine to 14 should receive a cancer vaccine. No family should be deprived of essential medical facilities." Patel instructed officials to ensure proper healthcare for senior citizens, monitor medicines and tighten border surveillance.

She called for strict action against dowry, child marriage and drug abuse, stating, "Social evils must be eradicated for a progressive society." The event saw the participation of local legislators, district officials and Anganwadi workers. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS