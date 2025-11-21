UP governor encourages girls for education, skill and mutual help

Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) Education, skill development, and mutual support are crucial for girls to advance in life, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said on Friday.

The governor made these remarks during the inauguration of new infrastructure facilities at the government girls' Home in Sindhi Kheda, Lucknow.

Patel urged the girls to study diligently, acquire practical skills, remain disciplined, and support one another, stating, "When someone gets a helping hand to hold, life changes." As per a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, the governor, who also serves as Chancellor of State Universities, inaugurated several facilities funded by Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University.

These include a digital smart classroom, a computer room, a renovated kitchen and dining area, a telemedicine room, wall panelling, and new beds and mattresses.

On the occasion of her birthday, Patel celebrated with the children by cutting a cake and distributing chocolates, nutrition kits, baby-care items, school bags, track suits, and books on iconic women leaders such as Ahilyabai Holkar and Rani Lakshmibai.

Encouraging the girls to read about these women, she said their stories offer valuable lessons in courage and self-confidence.

Patel also urged the girls to participate in social service, citing Vatsalya Gram in Mathura, a unique initiative where elderly persons and orphaned children live together, as an example of compassionate community living.

The governor further encouraged older girls to help younger ones with their studies and assured that arrangements for skill training and employment opportunities would be strengthened.