UP governor greets Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on foundation day

Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday extended her greetings on the foundation day of the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, wishing peace, progress, and prosperity for their citizens.

After Article 370 was abrogated by Parliament on August 9, 2019, the president of India gave assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, under which the former state of Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised as the new UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the new UT of Ladakh on October 31, 2019.

In her message, the governor said that the UTs, nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, stand as symbols of India's unique identity and pride.

"The land, a witness to valour, sacrifice, and spiritual greatness, reflects the nation's glorious heritage," she said.

Patel described the snow-clad serenity, fragrant cedar winds, the picturesque waves of Dal Lake and the majestic mountain ranges of Ladakh as eternal symbols of India's unity, diversity and cultural richness.

Extending her best wishes to the people of both regions, the governor said the day serves as a reminder to move forward on the path of peace, harmony, national dedication and development.

"May Jammu and Kashmir and the valiant land of Ladakh continue to progress, and may the eternal light of peace, prosperity, and goodwill always shine in these crown jewels of Mother India," she said.