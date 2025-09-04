UP Governor greets people on eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Lucknow, Sept 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday greeted people of the state and the country on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

In her message, Patel said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad strengthen the values of social harmony, unity and justice.

"He gave the message of peace, brotherhood and mutual respect to the entire humanity. His life and teachings inspire us to follow the path of truth, service and goodwill," she said. PTI KIS RUK RUK