UP governor greets people on eve of Vijayadashami, Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti

Lucknow, Oct 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Vijayadashami, Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, urging citizens to imbibe their messages of truth, non-violence, service, simplicity and courage in life.

In her message on Vijayadashami, Patel said the festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and reminds people that "no matter how powerful falsehood may appear, truth and righteousness ultimately triumph".

She said Dussehra inspires every citizen to overcome ignorance, injustice and untruth -- "the Ravan within us" -- and establish harmony, courage and virtue -- "the Ram within us".

Extending greetings ahead of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the governor said Bapu's life continues to guide humanity with the message of truth, non-violence, compassion and service.

"He showed that even the biggest transformation is possible through moral values and humane conduct. Today, it is essential not only to remember his ideals but to make them the guiding force of our lives. That will be the true tribute to the Mahatma who gave a new direction to humanity," she said.

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri on the eve of his birth anniversary, Patel said India's second prime minister epitomised integrity, simplicity and patriotism.

"Shastri ji's life teaches us that leadership is not about power but service. His immortal call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' still resonates in the soul of the nation and inspires every citizen to remain steadfast on the path of duty," the governor said.