UP governor inaugurates 19th national jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides

Lucknow, Nov 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday inaugurated the diamond jubilee celebrations of a national-level gathering of the "Bharat Scouts and Guides" in Lucknow.

Patel described the event as an exceptional platform for learning, exchange of ideas and showcasing talent.

The 19th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides began at the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana, Lucknow, the UP government said in a statement.

Addressing the gathering, she praised the enthusiasm, discipline and cultural performances presented by Scouts and Guides from India and abroad.

"Such gatherings not only boost confidence but also contribute to holistic personality development and inspire a strong sense of responsibility toward society. This jamboree is not just a celebration, it is a stepping stone toward a promising future for children," she was quoted as saying in the statement.

The governor emphasised that the Scouts and Guides movement plays a crucial role in instilling values such as service, leadership, discipline and patriotism among young people.

More than 33,000 Scouts and Guides from India and overseas are participating in the event that marks the completion of 75 years of the formation of the Bharat Scouts and Guides.

The opening ceremony witnessed patriotic fervour, with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

The event was attended by Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharwal, Bharat Scouts and Guides president Anil Kumar Jain, among other dignitaries, the statement said.