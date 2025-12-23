UP Governor launches pearl farming project at Raj Bhavan on Kisan Diwas

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday launched a pearl farming project at the Raj Bhavan premises on the occasion of Kisan Diwas, according to a press release.

The governor, while inaugurating the project by placing oysters in a pond at Raj Bhavan, said the country's progress is closely linked to the prosperity of farmers and that innovation in agriculture is a powerful means to enhance their income.

She also observed the oyster surgery process demonstrated by officials of a private agri-business company at the project site, describing the initiative as innovative.

Patel said such innovation-driven projects create new livelihood opportunities and give meaningful expression to the message of Kisan Diwas by empowering farmers to become self-reliant.

She also shared the success story of a farmer named JP Pandey from Ballia district, who scientifically reared Gir-breed cows, produced milk and other dairy products, developed a local market in his village and is now earning lakhs of rupees while inspiring nearly 200 farmers.

She also highlighted the importance of season-specific management in animal husbandry, particularly making special arrangements during winter, and stressed the need for coordination among all the concerned departments.

According to the release, the governor also directed that a memorandum of understanding be signed with MNI Agro Hub Private Limited.

The governor said she endeavours to replicate innovations observed during her visits to Raj Bhavan so that people working there can benefit from them.

During the occasion, MNI Agro Hub Director Anand Tripathi said pearls are natural gems and are in consistent international and domestic demand. Their farming in India remains comparatively low.

Pearl framing is a scientific, sustainable and profitable agricultural enterprise that enhances farmers' income while creating new employment opportunities, he said.

He also highlighted that pearl farming is eligible for up to 50 per cent subsidy under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Pearl farming is carried out through a phased approach, Tripathi said, adding that the cultivation of 10,000 oysters in a 2,000-square-foot pond can yield an average net income of up to Rs 8.5 lakh over 18 months.

Tripathi said his company also provides technical training, supervision and marketing support to farmers through contracts.