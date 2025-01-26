UP governor Patel unfurls national flag on Republic Day

Lucknow, Jan 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel unfurled the national flag here on Sunday on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The governor took the salute during the parade organised in front of the Vidhan Bhavan, which included tanks and contingents of military and paramilitary forces.

The fluttering tricolour atop the Vidhan Bhavan symbolised the pride, honour and glory of the Indian Republic, while the parade featuring brave soldiers from the Army, police, Home Guards, NCC cadets, and schoolchildren showcased the state's strength and unity.

The parade began with a display of vibrant cultural tableaux that reflected both development and heritage.

The sound of patriotic songs resonated through the streets of Vidhan Sabha Marg, igniting a sense of national pride among all.

The first contingent of the Indian Army began their march past the saluting base.

Several captivating tableaux were presented during the event. Among the highlights was the presentation of a tableau depicting the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj.

The chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" echoed throughout, while a helicopter showered flowers as a tribute to the bravery of soldiers.

The parade also conveyed a message on environmental and climate change awareness.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS' male contingent marched with swift precision. Then the UP Home Guards' male and female contingents joined, marching in perfect synchrony to the accompaniment of the brass band.

Subsequently, the Provincial Armed Constabulary, NCC, also demonstrated their bravery and discipline. Following the parade, 22 departments and institutions showcased their tableaux, concluding the spectacular Republic Day celebration in Lucknow.

Flowers were showered from helicopters in the programme and apart from police force and various departments, students took out rallies and tableaux. Cultural programmes were also presented on this occasion.

Children rescued from beggary were also among the marching contingent.

"The children who were rescued from beggary participated in the Republic Day parade in Lucknow. They were a part of the marching contingent, and they also performed a cultural programme," District Magistrate of Lucknow Vishak G told PTI.

Municipal Commissioner of Lucknow Inderjeet Singh said the children were from NGO 'UMMEED'.

Balbir Singh, founder and secretary of the NGO, said that more than 70 children participated in the parade.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other dignitaries were also present in the programme.

On this occasion, the national anthem echoed in the entire city for 52 seconds as a special event. PTI CDN NAV MNK MNK