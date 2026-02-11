UP governor terms state Budget inclusive, visionary, people-centric

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday described the state government's Budget for 2026-27 presented in the Assembly as inclusive, visionary and people-centric, saying it marks a significant step towards making the state self-reliant and progressive.

Reacting to the Budget, the governor said that it lays special emphasis on youth empowerment, strengthening law and order, and expansion of medical education, which would accelerate the state's journey towards sustainable development, according to a statement issued here.

"The Budget presented in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is inclusive, visionary and people-centric. It marks a significant step towards making the state self-reliant and progressive," she said.

She said the focus on skill development, employment generation and digital empowerment of youth is highly commendable.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, lakhs of youths would be provided training and employment opportunities, infusing new energy into the state's emerging workforce, she said.

Patel also termed the provision of free coaching under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana and the opportunity for youth participation in policy-making through the Chief Minister Fellowship Programme as strong initiatives towards good governance.

Describing the distribution of a large number of tablets and smartphones under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana as a historic step towards a digital revolution, the governor said the move would strengthen digital access among young people.

She also called the provision of sports equipment to 'Mangal Dals' a positive initiative aimed at promoting sports and physical development among youth.

Appreciating the government's commitment to maintaining law and order, Patel said the significant decline in crime and substantial financial allocations to strengthen police infrastructure reflect the administration's alertness towards public safety.

Construction of police buildings in newly created districts and expansion of fire services are important measures in this direction, she added.

Praising the notable budgetary provisions for medical education, the governor said the increase in the number of medical colleges as well as MBBS and postgraduate seats would help expand quality healthcare services across the state.

Establishment of new medical colleges, allocation for a cancer institute and free treatment facilities for incurable diseases would greatly benefit the weaker and underprivileged sections of society, she said.

The governor expressed confidence that the Budget would further strengthen all-around development, social harmony and good governance and take Uttar Pradesh to new heights of progress.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented a Rs 9,12,696.35-crore Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state Assembly, marking an increase of about 12.2 per cent over the previous year's outlay. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS