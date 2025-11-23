UP governor to inaugurate 19th national jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides

Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the national-level gathering of the "Bharat Scouts and Guides" on Monday in Lucknow.

The opening ceremony of the 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides will feature a drone show, a parade, and cultural performances by scouts and guides, an official statement said on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to attend the cultural evening on Tuesday, where he will address the young scouts and guides, it said.

The event began on Sunday with registrations, camp setup, and various cultural activities for participants arriving from across the country, it said, adding that the Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak inaugurated a 100-bed jamboree hospital and a blood donation camp on the first day.

With delegations from across India and abroad, the jamboree has created a lively "Scout Tent City", where each tent reflects the cultural identity of its region or country, making the venue a space for cultural learning and exchange, it said.

Scouts also began rehearsals for the grand opening ceremony scheduled for November 24, alongside cultural presentations and preparatory activities, the statement said.

The event aims not only to build leadership, discipline, and service-mindedness among scouts and guides, but also to strengthen India’s presence in the global scouting community, the statement said.

Over the following days, various competitions, training activities, and cultural events will continue, leading up to the conclusion of the jamboree on November 29. PTI ABN ABN SHS SHS