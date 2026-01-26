UP Governor unfurls tricolour on R-Day, urges people to uphold constitutional ideals

Lucknow, Jan 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday unfurled the national flag at Jan Bhawan here on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day and appealed to people to take a pledge to realise the ideals of the Constitution and the dreams of the nation's great leaders.

Addressing officers, employees and security personnel present at Jan Bhawan (formerly Raj Bhavan), Patel extended Republic Day greetings and distributed sweets to children.

Earlier, she paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by offering wreaths at his statue, according to an official statement.

The Governor honoured police personnel with gallantry and service awards, including the Union Home Ministry's Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal for 2024 to Head Constables Ajmat Ali, Janardan Mishra and Driver Head Constable Teerthraj Pal, and the Utkrisht Seva Medal to Head Constable Mohammad Nadeem.

She also conferred the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police's Commendation Insignia on Commando Head Constable Vijay Pal Yadav and Inspector Brijesh Bhardwaj. Congratulating the awardees, Patel lauded their dedication, sense of duty and exemplary service, and wished them a bright future.

In a post on X, the Governor congratulated the Padma awardees for 2026, saying the prestigious honours symbolise their dedication to national service and recognise "their outstanding work and distinctive contributions".

In another post, Patel extended Republic Day greetings to the people of the state and the country and urged them "to resolve to fulfil the ideals of the framers of the Constitution and the dreams of the great personalities of the nation".

On the eve of Republic Day, Governor Patel participated in a cultural programme that was organised at Jan Bhawan, featuring presentations of a play on the life of Emperor Ashoka, a group dance on 'Operation Sindoor', and a play on the theme of workplace harassment of women on Sunday.

After Independence in 1947, India adopted its Constitution on December 26, 1949, and it was brought into force on January 26, 1950, with the historic event being celebrated every year as Republic Day. PTI KIS HIG HIG