UP Governor urges people to adopt TB patients under 'Nikshay Mitras'

Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday urged people to actively adopt Tuberculosis patients and motivate others to do the same to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a TB-free India.

She made the appeal while chairing the annual general meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Tuberculosis (TB) Association at Raj Bhavan, according to an official press statement.

Officials shared that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of "Nikshay Mitras" (TB patient donors) in the country, with 44,504 individuals committing to assist TB patients.

The Raj Bhavan staff have also adopted 278 TB patients since 2019 while state universities have collectively adopted 5,573 TB patients. In August 2019, Governor Patel had adopted a girl affected by TB , they said.

Addressing the attendees, Governor Patel said, "Members should understand their responsibilities and work with dedication. I urge you to adopt TB patients and encourage others in the society to do the same so that India can lead the world in eradicating tuberculosis." She noted that Raj Bhavan officials and staff have already adopted TB patients and are actively providing support.

She emphasized on providing consistent nutritional and medical aid to adopted TB patients until they recover and stressed on treating TB patients with dignity and care.

"Inspire society to refrain from discriminating against TB patients and ensure they are treated with kindness. Also, help TB-affected children receive education like others," the Governor added.

State TB Officer Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar presented the progress made under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Since April 2022, 2.69 lakh nutrition kits have been distributed to TB patients in the state, facilitated by self-help groups, he said.

Dr Bhatnagar also shared that the Central Government has decided to double the nutritional allowance for TB patients from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per month.

The meeting, attended by senior officials and association members, discussed several key issues, including approval of the previous meeting's minutes, financial reports, budget sanctioning, and election of office-bearers.

Under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), patients are supported with free diagnostics and medicines.

It was during the year 2018, that under the Scheme Nikshay Poshan Yojana the Centre started providing free nutritional support of Rs 500 per month to all the TB patients registered in 'Nikshay' till completion of treatment. PTI KIS OZ OZ