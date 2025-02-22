UP governor visits gallery area in Assembly, praises modernisation work

Lucknow, Feb 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday visited the gallery area in the Assembly complex and appreciated the renovation and modernisation work taken up there. Patel was welcomed by Speaker Satish Mahana, an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

The governor appreciated the various murals installed in the Assembly premises, apart from praising the state-of-the-art facilities, digital gallery, and innovations that seek to preserve the historical heritage of the complex, it said.

Patel also witnessed a light and sound show, besides visiting a digital gallery, the Rajarshi Purushottam Das hall, Assembly hall, and the parliamentary party office in the Assembly complex.

Praising the renovation work and technological upgradation of the Assembly premises, Patel said the modernisation efforts make the Assembly compatible with future requirements, the statement said.

The digital gallery in the Assembly has photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the governor, Cabinet ministers and MLAs along with information about the different schemes of the state government displayed digitally.

To mark the occasion, Mahana presented a three-volume Ramayana to the governor along with a memento of the Assembly, the statement said. PTI NAV ARI ARI