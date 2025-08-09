UP Governor visits Ramakrishna Mission on Raksha Bandhan, ties rakhi to children

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel visited the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram in Lucknow's Nirala Nagar on Saturday to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

During her visit, she offered prayers, laid floral tributes, and tied rakhis to children at the Sevashram.

According to a statement from the Raj Bhavan, the Sevashram's president, Swami Shri Muktinathananda, briefed the Governor about the mission's various activities, service initiatives, and contributions to society.

Praising the mission's work, the Governor said, "Institutions like the Ramakrishna Mission are a source of inspiration for society, playing an important role in promoting service, education, and moral values." On the occasion, she tied rakhis to children present at the Sevashram and presented them with notebooks and towels as gifts. Swami Muktinathananda gifted the Governor a plant and other items, while she, in turn, presented him with books published by the Raj Bhavan and sweets as a token of goodwill. PTI KIS NB NB