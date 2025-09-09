UP governor voices concern over lack of facilities in Sitapur anganwadis

Lucknow, Sep 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday expressed her concern over the lack of basic facilities in anganwadi centres in Sitapur district, stressing the need for round-the-clock electricity and access to technology for the village students.

Addressing the 23rd convocation of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) here, Patel highlighted that nearly 200 anganwadi centres in Sitapur were functioning without enough resources.

"Sitapur has around 200 anganwadi centres which need facilities for small children. Even today, if you see, schools do not have benches to sit on or tables to write on. In such a situation, children in villages are studying and teachers are making efforts to teach them," she said.

Patel underscored society's responsibility in improving conditions at these centres.

"It becomes our duty to collect small funds and provide such anganwadis — from where education, health and discipline begin — with proper resources. That is why we have linked universities with this effort. Today, AKTU has provided 100 kits for Sitapur, which means 300 anganwadi centres in the district will get these facilities," she said.

The governor urged district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates to make efforts to ensure all anganwadi centres get the required resources.

Pointing out disparities between urban and rural areas, Patel said students in villages must also get exposure to technological changes.

"In villages too, many new developments are taking place. Students should be aware of what changes are coming in the future and what new techniques are emerging. They must also get the opportunity to learn. This is the effort of both the Centre and the state government, and we must use it to reach every village," she said.

She also drew attention to irregular electricity supply in rural areas.

"In cities, everything is available — even power supply is assured. But in many villages, there are still only four, six or eight hours of electricity. In such conditions, students study with difficulty. We need to think about how to ensure electricity reaches every home in every village, and how students can avail the benefits of different government schemes," Patel said.

Congratulating the graduating students, Patel said a convocation ceremony is not merely a formal occasion but a significant milestone for any academic institution.

"This day is not just about receiving a degree but also about introspection and taking a pledge. A pledge that we will use our acquired knowledge in the service of the nation.

Education is not just the process of obtaining a degree, but the lamp of responsibility that lights up the life of every student and illuminates the nation," she said.

The governor also praised Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the chief guest at the event, saying his achievements had created a distinct identity for India at the global stage.

"He is not only commendable but also a source of inspiration for the entire country. His life is a testimony that the path to space is paved not only by science and technology but also by determination and high thinking," she said. PTI ABN VN VN