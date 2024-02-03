UP governor's speech should have focussed on ground realities, not govt claims: Mayawati

Lucknow, Feb 3 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday said UP Governor's address at commencement of the Uttar Pradesh legislature's budget session should have focussed on “ground realities” of people rather than the government’s claims and promises.

Mayawati's remarks came a day after UP Governor Anandiben Patel addressed the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the budget session on Friday.

In a post on X, the BSP chief said, "It would have been better if the honorable Governor's address at the commencement of the Uttar Pradesh legislature’s budget session today was based on the ground realities of people here and not on government claims and promises, so that it could probably have had an impact on the government." "If the government takes real care to properly implement public interest and welfare works in the budget, then some of UP’s backwardness, poverty and unemployment of the people here could be removed. The government must pay attention to these matters," she said.

The UP governor on Friday had said that approximately six crore people in the state have been lifted out of multi-dimensional poverty through efficient and effective policies of the government.

"Good governance remains the core objective of my government. Embracing the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka, vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas', we are committed to the comprehensive upliftment of all segments of society, with special focus on the underprivileged, farmers, women and youth, without any discrimination,” Patel said.

Initiatives such as the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra have played a pivotal role in ensuring the direct benefits of government schemes to every needy and deprived person, the governor said.

"Today, even the common man is experiencing 'ease of living'. Through efficient and effective policies, approximately six crore people in Uttar Pradesh have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty," Patel said in her speech. PTI NAV SKY SKY