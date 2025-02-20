UP govt adopted zero-tolerance policy towards crime, over 220 criminals killed since 2017: Minister

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Over 220 criminals were killed in encounters while 8,022 others injured in operations targeting criminal elements in various districts of Uttar Pradesh since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in 2017, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said on Thursday.

While presenting the state's budget, Khanna said Adityanath had inherited a state grappling with deteriorating law and order situation, marked by rampant criminal activities and mafia rule.

"The government, committed to restoring peace, initiated a zero-tolerance policy towards crime, launching an all-out campaign against criminals, gangsters, and mafia operatives across the state," he said.

Between March 20, 2017, and January 23, 2025, the government's crackdown on notorious criminals has led to significant outcomes, he said.

"A total of 221 criminals were killed in encounters, while 8,022 others were injured during operations targeting criminal elements in various districts of the state since 2017," he said.

The state effectively pursued cases against 68 identified mafia criminals, securing convictions in 73 cases.

Among these, 31 mafias were sentenced to life imprisonment or rigorous imprisonment along with fines, while two were awarded the death penalty, he said.

In the domain of crimes against women and minors, a total of 27,425 cases were registered.

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 11,254 cases were filed, and 3,775 dowry death cases were resolved, ensuring justice for the victims.

The state's efforts in combating cybercrime have also been remarkable, with the blocking of 13,83,232 mobile numbers, ranking Uttar Pradesh at the top of the nation in such measures.

In terms of case resolution, the state has made significant strides.

Out of the 77,210 cases registered between 2017 and December 31, 2024, 66,475 cases were disposed of.

Additionally, actions were taken against 43,202 accused, and a sum of Rs 320.89 crore was recovered during investigations.

Uttar Pradesh's forensic infrastructure has also seen an expansion, he said. Prior to 2017, the state had only four forensic science laboratories. Since then, eight new forensic labs have been established, with work ongoing in six more districts, including Ayodhya, Basti, Banda, Azamgarh, Mirzapur, and Saharanpur, he added.

Video conferencing facilities have been set up in all 74 jails and district courts, facilitating smoother remand proceedings for prisoners.

To strengthen security, around 4,800 CCTV cameras have been installed across prisons, with a video wall set up at the headquarters to monitor feeds. Additionally, 271 mobile phone jammers with 3G capacity have been deployed in 24 jails to prevent illegal communication, the minister said. PTI ABN ABN DV DV