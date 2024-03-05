UP govt allocates Rs 23 crore for compensation to farmers for damaged crops

Lucknow, Mar 5 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday released an amount of Rs 23 crore for compensating the affected farmers in nine districts of the state that were impacted by hailstorms and rains in the last three days in terms of damaged crops.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the relief department to immediately transfer the compensation amount to the accounts of the affected farmers on the basis of the survey report, an official statement issued here said.

Principal Secretary (Revenue) P. Guru Prasad informed that on the instructions of the chief minister, all the district magistrates of the state were sent to the agricultural farms to conduct an on-site assessment of the damages caused to the crops by the inclement weather.

Subsequently, the district magistrates of the nine most affected districts presented their reports on the damages caused to the crops by untimely rainfall and hailstorms to the chief minister on Tuesday, on the basis of which, the latter released a compensation of Rs 23 crore for the farmers in the nine districts, the statement said.

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen said that the highest compensation of Rs 5 crore was sanctioned for Jalaun whereas Lalitpur, Mahoba and Saharanpur have been given Rs 3 crore each.

Likewise, an amount of Rs 2 crore each has been sanctioned for Banda, Basti, Jhansi and Shamli and Rs 1 crore for Chitrakoot.

The process of compensating the affected farmers in these districts is ongoing.

The compensation is primarily given to the farmers whose crops are damaged by more than 33 per cent due to floods, hailstorms and untimely rainfall. PTI ABN AS AS