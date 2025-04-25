UP govt announces body to protect service rights of outsourced employees

Lucknow, Apr 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced the creation of the Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation (UPCOS) in a bid to protect the service rights of outsourced labour, according to a statement.

The corporation will work to ensure the protection of service rights, labour entitlements and fair remuneration for outsourced workers across the state, it read.

During a meeting held on Friday, Chief Minister Adityanath emphasised the state government's respect for the contributions of outsourcing personnel and their dedication to public service.

He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring their social and economic security, acknowledging the challenges they currently face, including salary deductions, payment delays, denial of EPF/ESI benefits, lack of transparent recruitment processes, and workplace harassment.

To address these systemic issues, the chief minister directed that UPCOS be structured to prevent service provider agencies from terminating any employee without the recommendation of the concerned department's competent authority.

He further mandated that full remuneration must be directly credited to employees' bank accounts by the 5th of each month, along with the timely deposit of EPF and ESI contributions.

Moreover, Adityanath instructed that all appointments made through UPCOS must strictly adhere to reservation policies. The corporation will also facilitate benefits for outsourcing personnel such as medical facilities, maternity leave, accident insurance, pension, and family pension.

UPCOS will operate under a three-party agreement involving the respective government department, the corporation itself and the outsourcing agency.

"The state government is committed to upholding the dignity, security, and social justice of all personnel," the chief minister said.

"This corporation will not only bring transparency to the administrative system but also instil stability and confidence in the lives of lakhs of outsourcing workers," he added. PTI CDN HIG HIG