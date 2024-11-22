UP govt announces roadshows in country, abroad to promote Mahakumbh 2025

Lucknow, Nov 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday approved proposals to hold grand roadshows in the country and abroad for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

A decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday.

The state government said in a statement that many important proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting which included organising grand roadshows in all big cities of the country and abroad for Mahakumbh-2025 and purchasing 220 vehicles for the event.

The Mahakumbh-2025 is being organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

The Uttar Pradesh government is working in a mission mode to make this biggest festival of the 'Sanatan Dharma' a grand event, the statement said.

Cabinet minister A K Sharma told reporters at the Lok Bhavan that the chief minister suggested that India's Sanatan culture be promoted in different countries. Under this, roadshows will be organised under the leadership of ministers in major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Dehradun, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Patna.

Roadshows will also be held in different countries such as Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and Mauritius. The expenses for these mega shows will be borne by the Urban Development Department.

He said the roadshow in each city will cost about Rs 20-25 lakh. FICCI and CII will be made partners in this roadshow.

Sharma also said the government has decided to buy 220 vehicles for the Mahakumbh at Rs 27.48 crore. PTI NAV TIR TIR