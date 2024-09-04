UP govt appoints Akhilesh's sister-in-law Aparna Yadav vice-chairperson of state women commission

Lucknow, Sep 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced the appointment of its state women commission office-bearers, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law Aparna Yadav also finding a place in the panel.

Governor Anandiben Patel has exercised her powers to nominate Babita Chauhan as chairperson of the UP Rajya Mahila Aayog, and Aparna Yadav and Charu Chaudhary as vice-chairpersons of the commission for a period of one year or till UP government's decision, according to an official notification issued by Principal Secretary Leena Johri.

Aparna Yadav is the younger daughter-in-law of SP founder and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. She is the wife of Prateek Yadav, who is step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav.

Aparna Yadav, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 UP assembly polls from Lucknow Cantt seat on an SP ticket, joined the BJP in January 2022.