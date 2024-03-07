UP govt appoints ex-acting DGP Rajkumar Vishawakarma as Chief Information Commissioner

Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday appointed former acting director general of police (DGP) Rajkumar Vishwakarma as the Chief Information Commissioner of the state, a senior official said.

A 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Vishwakarma retired from service last year.

The government also appointed 10 information commissioners, the official said.

The new information commissioners are senior journalist Mohammad Nadeem, Sudhir Kumar Singh, Girijesh Kumar Chaudhary, Swatantra Prakash, former IAS officer Shakuntala Gautam, Rakesh Kumar, Dilip Kumar Agnihotri, Rajendra Singh, Padum Narain (Dwivedi) and Virendra Pratap Singh.

The information commissioners will have a term of three years each. PTI SAB DIV DIV