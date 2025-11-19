UP govt approves 95 projects to strengthen state's canal system

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday approved 95 canal projects aimed at enhancing the irrigation network's capacity and ensuring an uninterrupted water supply.

Once completed, the projects, worth Rs 394.53 crore, will restore irrigation capacity across 36,000 hectares, directly benefiting nearly 9 lakh farmers and rural communities. In addition, 273 hectares of departmental land will be safeguarded, an official statement said.

During a review meeting of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, the UP CM instructed officials to complete all sanctioned works within the stipulated timeframe, emphasising that there must be no compromise on quality.

Officials informed the meeting that the canal projects include closing gaps in the canal network, construction of head and cross regulators, siphons, falls, and other concrete structures, among others.

These projects will significantly enhance the irrigation network's capacity and ensure an uninterrupted water supply across, benefitting farmers in Purvanchal, Terai, Bundelkhand and Western Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

During the meeting, Adityanath also directed the department to survey unused land and prepare a detailed plan for its optimal utilisation.

Effective use of such land, he said, will help generate additional departmental revenue.

Reviewing flood management efforts, Adityanath instructed officials to begin preparations in January, keeping in view the requirements of the coming year. He called for a detailed action plan to be prepared in consultation with public representatives to ensure timely and effective implementation, the statement added. PTI NAV AMJ AMJ