UP govt approves formation of Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority

Lucknow, Sep 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the formation of the 'Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority' on the lines of Noida to speed up industrialisation in the backward Bundelkhand region.

The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting presided over by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna.

The Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority will be on the lines of Noida, formed in 1976 for developing townships and will be started under the Bundelkhand Chief Minister Industrial Area Expansion and New Industrial Area Promotion Scheme, Khanna said.

The finance minister also said this is the first time after 47 years that such an industrial development authority is being formed.

In the first phase of the project, an industrial city will be established by acquiring 35,000 acres of land from 33 revenue villages in Jhansi. The cost of the land is Rs 6,312 crore, he said.

Further, Khanna said that for the establishment of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority, a provision of Rs 5,000 crore was made by the government in the financial year 2022-23, and this year (2023-24), a provision of Rs 5,000 crore in the form of a loan has been made under the Chief Minister Industrial Area Expansion and New Industrial Area Promotion Scheme.

Praising the government's decision, the minister said, "This is a big decision in itself. I think that the area around Jhansi will be developed on a large scale. It will make a big contribution to the development of Uttar Pradesh." Jhansi is a big centre of railway connectivity and for this, land is being taken on Jhansi-Lalitpur and Jhansi-Gwalior roads, he added. PTI SAB SHW SHW