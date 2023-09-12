UP govt approves implementation of Aspirational City Scheme in 100 urban bodies

Lucknow, Sep 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a proposal to implement the Aspirational City Scheme in 100 most backward urban bodies with a population of 20,000 to one lakh.

Advertisment

The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The government's move is aimed at strengthening the municipal bodies.

The scheme will involve the selection of 100 aspirational urban bodies from among the 762 urban bodies by NITI Aayog, based on a set of 16 parameters, an official statement said.

Advertisment

The scheme will remain in force until March 31, 2026, but its monitoring will continue until March 31, 2028, through the dashboard. This scheme will help prevent migration by making ideal use of resources and increasing opportunities for economic development, the statement said.

In the cabinet meeting, the government also approved a proposal for the operation of air-conditioned electric buses in Saharanpur, Ayodhya, and Firozabad.

It has been decided to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the chairmanship of the commissioner of the concerned division under the Companies Act 2013 for the operation, management, and maintenance of electric buses in these cities.

The SPV will have the right to decide the routes for running buses in the cities. Apart from determining the fare on the routes, passengers will also have the right to discuss the facilities provided to them, the statement said.

The state currently operates a total of 740 AC electric buses through 13 SPVs in 14 cities, it added. PTI SAB KVK KVK