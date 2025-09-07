UP govt approves modern driving training and testing centres across 24 districts

Lucknow, Sep 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has cleared the establishment of Institutes of Driving Training and Research (IDTRs) and Regional Driver Training Centres (RDTCs) in 24 districts, in a major push to modernise driver education, make licensing transparent, and improve road safety across the state.

Uttar Pradesh recorded around 8,500 fatalities in road crashes in the first half of 2025. In 2024, it logged 24,118 deaths and 23,652 in 2023, according to official figures, with authorities and experts identifying driver error as also among key factors for accidents.

Now, nine districts -- Lucknow, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Shahjahanpur and Prayagraj -- will host flagship IDTRs.

Another 15 districts -- Varanasi, Bareilly, Meerut, Moradabad, Aligarh, Mathura, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Banda, Mirzapur, Etawah, Saharanpur, Sitapur, Jaunpur and Bijnor -- will get RDTCs.

UP so far has only one IDTR at Rae Bareli and no RDTC.

The RDTC set up follows a Centre scheme announced in January this year for regional level facilities catering to a population of 25 lakh, an official said.

The approval was conveyed through a government letter issued on September 5, which asked the Transport Department to move ahead with detailed proposals and make land available for the projects.

Officials said IDTRs would be large-scale, fully equipped hubs spread across 10-15 acres, offering modern infrastructure such as automated driving test tracks, simulators for light and heavy motor vehicles, classrooms, workshops, hostels and medical testing facilities. They will also function as training-of-trainers academies, conduct road safety research and set benchmarks for other centres.

RDTCs, in contrast, will be smaller facilities spread over around 3 acres, located closer to citizens to cater to regional demand. They will offer induction training for new drivers, refresher courses for in-service drivers including bus, freight and school transport operators, hazardous goods handling modules, and automated testing. Many will operate under public-private partnerships for faster roll-out and long-term sustainability.

The officials emphasised that both IDTRs and RDTCs will follow a standardised, technology-driven model aligned to the National Skills Qualification Framework. Automated tracks with sensors and video analytics will evaluate drivers on manoeuvres like parallel parking, reverse driving and hill starts'reducing human discretion and ensuring fairness.

For citizens, the centres promise quicker, scientific training and transparent licensing. A learner can enrol online, undergo simulator-based practice covering city, night, rain and hill conditions, attend classroom sessions on traffic rules and first aid, and finally appear for an objective, sensor-based test. Successful candidates will receive accredited completion certificates, simplifying the driving licence process.

The government expects multiple benefits from the initiative, including safer roads through better-trained drivers, fewer accidents, reduced household costs from accidents and fuel wastage, and improved public transport and school safety through certified bus and van drivers. The centres are also expected to generate employment by creating a pipeline of skilled commercial drivers and instructors for the logistics, mobility and EV sectors.

Women and differently-abled citizens will also benefit, as the framework allows for women-only batches, female instructors and disability-friendly facilities. Transparent fee structures, biometric attendance and digital dashboards will ensure accountability and eliminate middlemen.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh said the initiative marked a turning point for road safety in the state.

"Our mission is simple: make licensing fair, training scientific, and roads safer. By expanding IDTRs and RDTCs with simulators, automated testing, and data-led oversight, Uttar Pradesh will set a new national benchmark for road safety and citizen service," he told PTI.

Officials said work on identifying suitable land parcels and preparing detailed project reports will begin shortly, with completion timelines ranging from 18 to 24 months depending on the size of the centre.