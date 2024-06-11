UP govt approves new transfer policy for Group A, Group B officers

Lucknow, Jun 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a new transfer policy for Group A and Group B officers for the year 2024-25, according to an official statement.

Under this policy, it said, officers from these groups who have completed three years in a district and seven years in a division can be transferred. Transfers have to be completed by June 30.

The transfer policy was among the 42 proposals placed before the state cabinet for approval. Of these, 41 were cleared on Tuesday during its meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the Cabinet has approved the transfer policy 2024-25. The provisions of last year's policy have been followed in this policy.

He said officers of Group A and B who have completed seven years in a division and three years in a district during their service will come under the 2024-25 policy.

Transfers for Group C and D officers will be done through the human resource portal, Khanna said the statement.

Under human resources portal system, the arrangement for leaving and taking charge after transfer can be done online only. With this, the service book and salary of officers can be digitised, he said.

Now, government employees retiring on June 30 and December 31 will be able to get the benefit of the proposed salary hike from July 1 and January 1, the statement said.

Khanna said according to the system that was in place till now, employees retiring on June 30 and December 31 were not able to get the benefit of the proposed salary hike on July 1 or January 1. However, now the cabinet has approved it. With this, employees will be able to get the benefit of salary hike in their pension and gratuity, the statement said.

He said after a decision of the Supreme Court, judicial employees were given this benefit and now government employees will also be able to benefit from it.