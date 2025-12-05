UP govt approves Rs 13-crore budget to modernise equipment at 20 hospitals

Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a budget of Rs 13.46 crore to equip 20 hospitals in the state with modern medical equipment, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said on Friday.

In a statement, Pathak said the hospitals would be provided with advanced machines to enable timely and accurate diagnosis of patients, noting that the correct identification of diseases is crucial for effective treatment.

The upgrades will include digital X-ray, ECG, and ultrasound machines, as well as specialised equipment for small-incision cataract surgeries, aimed at reducing patients' hospital stay and improving the success rates of operations.

"Hospitals are being equipped with modern machines, which will ensure precise and timely investigations for patients," the minister said.

Hospitals to benefit from the funding include Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital in Prayagraj, District Women's Hospital in Bareilly, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay District Hospital in Moradabad, and Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow.

Other facilities receiving upgrades include Lakhimpur Oyal Trauma Centre, Unnao Bighapur 100-Bed Combined Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Women's Hospital in Farrukhabad, and district hospitals in Mahoba, Jhansi, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Mau, and Auraiya.

In Mirzapur, a newly constructed 50-bed hospital will have a dedicated ophthalmology department with a separate ward to provide precise treatment for eye-related ailments.

Pathak noted that while the construction of hospital buildings is complete, functioning medical operations require well-equipped operation theatres.

Accordingly, administrative and financial approval has been granted to upgrade these facilities with modern equipment.