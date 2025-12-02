UP govt approves two drinking water projects worth over Rs 580 crore

Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved two significant projects aimed at strengthening urban drinking water infrastructure in Bareilly and Kanpur.

Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced that two projects worth Rs 582.74 crore have been sanctioned under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0).

These initiatives will enhance water supply systems and expand pipeline networks in both municipal corporation areas, benefiting lakhs of residents.

The cabinet has approved Rs 26,595.46 lakh for Phase 1 of the restructuring project to upgrade Bareilly’s drinking water system. Once completed, the project will ensure regular, safe drinking water for nearly nine lakh residents of Bareilly, Khanna said A major pipeline expansion project worth Rs 31,678.88 lakh has been approved to ensure 100 per cent drinking water coverage in the east and south zones of Kanpur.

The project will serve 33 wards and provide clean drinking water to the East-South Zone. A notable reduction in waterborne diseases is also expected, the minister said.

These two projects will deliver modern, reliable drinking water systems in two major urban centres of Uttar Pradesh. The investments under AMRUT 2.0 will significantly strengthen urban infrastructure and improve the quality of life for millions of people, Khanna said. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK