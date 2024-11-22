UP govt bans use of unauthorised electric equipments at Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a complete ban on the use of unauthorised equipment like heaters, blowers and immersion rods in the tents of Kalpvasis, in a bid to make Mahakumbh 2025 safe and fire-free.

Superintending Engineer (Mahakumbh) Manoj Gupta said that Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) has issued strict guidelines regarding the use of electricity in the fair.

The use of equipment like heaters, blowers and immersion rods has been completely banned at the fair. He said that in the past, it was seen that short circuits were the major reason for most of the incidents of fire during the fair, which occurred due to electric heaters or blowers.

Gupta said there will also be a strict ban on the use of electricity by hooking up ('katiaa') in the fair. If anyone is found doing so, strict action will be taken against the concerned agencies operating in the Mahakumbh Mela.

If anyone is seen tampering with the wiring of the electricity department, they would be held responsible for any untoward incident that might occur and strict action would be taken against them. They might also be banned from attending the mela in future.

Gupta added that the agencies should adhere to the safety standards if they are doing the electric work by themselves. The use of MCB and conduit pipe will be mandatory for wiring. Along with this, the institution will have to obtain a no-objection certificate after its wiring. PTI RAJ HIG